版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners awarded New North Sea Shuttle Tanker Contracts

Sept 23 Teekay Offshore Partners LP

* Teekay Offshore Partners awarded New North Sea Shuttle Tanker Contracts

* CoAs are expected to commence in first half of 2017 with requirement for approximately two shuttle tankers

* Partnership expects to service these New CoAs with its existing CoA shuttle tanker fleet

* Awarded 3-year shuttle tanker contracts of affreightment (coa), plus extension options, with BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and OMV Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐