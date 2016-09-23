版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance names Alexander Pease as CFO

Sept 23 Snyder's-Lance Inc :

* Announces the appointment of Alexander Pease as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Pease joins company from Mckinsey & Co

* Puckett will continue in his current role as chief financial officer until November 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐