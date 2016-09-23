BRIEF-Finish Line Q2 earnings per share $0.53

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Finish Line Inc
* Finish Line reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 sales $509.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $494.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal year ending February 25, 2017, company still expects Finish Line comparable store sales to increase in 3% to 5% range
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Finish Line Inc qtrly Finish Line comparable store sales increased 5.1%.
* Finish Line Inc sees for fiscal year ending February 25, 2017 diluted earnings per share to be between $1.50 and $1.56
* Board has approved an updated timetable for Glenn Lyon's transition to non-executive chairman of board of directors effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
