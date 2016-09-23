版本:
BRIEF-Ventripoint on a joint venture in China

Sept 23 Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd

* Ventripoint announces establishment of a joint venture in China, corporate development update, private placement and issuance of shares for debt

* Has received from Yutian Technology first order for components to manufacture VMS units in China

* Co expects that first VMS units will be built in the factory by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

