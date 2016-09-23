BRIEF-Ventripoint on a joint venture in China

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd
* Ventripoint announces establishment of a joint venture in China, corporate development update, private placement and issuance of shares for debt
* Has received from Yutian Technology first order for components to manufacture VMS units in China
* Co expects that first VMS units will be built in the factory by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.