BRIEF-USG Corporation announces leadership transition

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 USG Corporation
* USG Corporation announces leadership transition
* Jennifer F. Scanlon to succeed Metcalf as president and chief executive officer
* Steven F. Leer to transition to non-executive chairman of board
* James S. Metcalf to retire as chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective october 31, 2016
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
