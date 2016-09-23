版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences to issue about 13.1 mln shares at $0.35 per share

Sept 23 Apricus Biosciences Inc

* Apricus Biosciences announces $4.6 million registered direct offering

* In connection with offering, will issue about 13.1 million registered shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company :

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐