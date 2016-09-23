BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences to issue about 13.1 mln shares at $0.35 per share

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Apricus Biosciences Inc
* Apricus Biosciences announces $4.6 million registered direct offering
* In connection with offering, will issue about 13.1 million registered shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company :
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.