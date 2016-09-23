版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Home BancShares announces pricing of secondary offering by selling shareholder

Sept 23 Home Bancshares Inc

* Home BancShares inc announces pricing of secondary offering by selling shareholder

* Pricing of underwritten secondary offering of 2.7 million shares of common stock at a price per share to public of $22.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐