BRIEF-eFuture Holding enters into definitive merger agreement with Shiji(Hong Kong) Ltd

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 eFuture Holding Inc
* eFuture Holding Inc. enters into definitive merger agreement
* Deal for US$6.42 per share
* Transactions will be financed by equity capital of parent and its affiliates
* Shiji (Hong Kong) Ltd agreed to vote all shares beneficially owned by it in favor of authorization and approval of merger agreement and merger
* Special committee of independent directors unanimously approved merger agreement
* Transactions will result in company becoming a privately-held company
* Shiji (Hong Kong) Limited beneficially owns shares representing about 52.24% of total voting power of outstanding shares of co
* Entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Shiji (Hong Kong) Limited and eFuture CI Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.