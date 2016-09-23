BRIEF-Oshkosh sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.40

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Oshkosh Corp
* Oshkosh raises estimates for fiscal 2016 and delivers positive outlook for fiscal 2017 at analyst day
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 to $3.00
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.40
* Sees fiscal 2016 revenues of $6.1 billion to $6.2 billion
* Expects EPS impact of the restructuring charges in fiscal 2016 will be $0.23
* Updated estimates for fiscal 2016 as a result of expected higher deliveries of M-ATVS in company's defense segment
* Sees fiscal 2017 revenues of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion
* Fiscal 2016 adjusted results exclude expected restructuring charges of $27.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.