BRIEF-Chembio expands exclusive distribution agreements with Isla Lab to include Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands

Sept 23 Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Chembio expands exclusive distribution agreements with Isla Lab to include Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands

* Isla Lab becomes Chembio's exclusive distribution partner throughout Caribbean region, including Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands

* Entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Isla Lab LLC that includes both Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

