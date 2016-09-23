版本:
BRIEF-Harman International CEO Dinesh Paliwal elected to Raytheon board

Sept 23 Raytheon Co:

* Dinesh Paliwal elected to Raytheon board of directors

* Paliwal is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harman International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

