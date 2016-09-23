版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六

BRIEF-Twitter and UN Global Pulse announce data partnership

Sept 23 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter and UN Global Pulse announce data partnership

* Partnership will provide United Nations with access to Twitter's data tools to support efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

