UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Anthem United
* Anthem United -Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United provide update on concurrent financing in connection with proposed business combination
* Anthem United -Concurrent financing comprises non-brokered private placement financing of subscription receipts at CDN$2.00 per subscription receipt
* Anthem United -Lowell Copper , Anthem United agreed to increase concurrent financing from up to CDN$40 million to up to CDN$55 million
* Anthem United -Additional proceeds from concurrent financing to be used to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities Source text :
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.