BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma gets extension to CCAA proceedings, DIP financing facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Essar Steel Algoma:
* Essar Steel Algoma extends stay of proceedings and debtor-in-possession financing
* Obtained an order extending stay of proceedings under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act to January 31, 2017
* Majority of its term lenders and senior secured noteholders have reached agreement on a recapitalization proposal for company
* Proposal contemplates an investment of up to US$425 million, a reduction of company's funded debt by approximately US$1.15 billion
* Proposal contemplates reduction in annual cash interest expense by approximately us$125 million
* Term lenders, senior secured noteholders agreement contemplates either restructuring plan or acquisition of substantially all of company's assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
