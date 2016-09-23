版本:
BRIEF-First Ipswich Bank president & CEO Russell Cole to retire

Sept 23 Brookline Bancorp Inc :

* First Ipswich Bank president & CEO Russell Cole to retire

* Former Danversbank evp & coo James Mccarthy named to replace cole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

