BRIEF-Brinker International reports closing of notes offering and accelerated share repurchase program

Sept 23 Brinker International Inc :

* Will pay BOFA $300 million in cash and will initially receive approximately 4.6 million shares of company's common stock

* Entered into a $300 million accelerated share repurchase agreement

* Final settlement of ASR agreement is expected to be completed by end of company's 2017 fiscal Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

