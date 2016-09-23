版本:
BRIEF-APX Group begins exchange offer for certain senior secured notes

Sept 23 APX Group Inc:

* APX Group Inc announces exchange offer for its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022

* Commencing an exchange offer for its outstanding $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

