版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Alliant Energy senior VP, CFO Tom Hanson to retire

Sept 23 Alliant Energy Corp:

* Alliant Energy senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Hanson announces retirement

* Alliant Energy has named Robert Durian as vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, effective December 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐