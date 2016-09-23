版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Flowers Foods prices $400 mln of 3.500% senior notes due 2026

Sept 23 Flowers Foods Inc

* Flowers foods, inc. Prices $400 million of 3.500% senior notes due 2026

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.500% per annum and will mature on october 1, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

