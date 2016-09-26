BRIEF-Natus medical sees Q3 2016 revenue $89 mln to $91 mln

Sept 26 Natus Medical Inc :
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $89 million to $91 million
* Natus enters into agreement to acquire gn otometrics;
provides Q3 revenue update
* Updated its Q3 2016 revenue guidance to $89 million to $91
million compared to previous guidance of $97 million to $98
million
* Majority of expected Q3 revenue shortfall is due to
voluntary ship hold co placed on certain products produced in
seattle facility
* Expect Otometrics to be accretive to 2017 earnings with a
NON-GAAP contribution operating margin goal for year of 10%,
2018 goal of 20%
* Remaining Q3 revenue shortfall is primarily due to lower
demand in international markets
* Expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to
NON-GAAP earnings
* Deal for $145 million
* Natus will use offshore cash and proceeds from this credit
line to fund acquisition
* Natus medical inc says has entered into a $150 million
revolving credit agreement with JP Morgan Chase, n.a. And
Citibank, n.a
* Says with addition of Otometrics, anticipate Natus revenue
in 2017 will reach $500 million
* Q3 revenue view $97.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
