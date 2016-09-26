BRIEF-Carnival corporation & plc reports record third quarter earnings

Sept 26 Carnival Corp
* Carnival corporation & plc reports record third quarter
earnings
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.93
* Q3 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.59
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.33 to $3.37
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 3.5 percent
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.92
* Continues to expect full year 2016 net revenue yields to
be up approximately 3.5 percent compared to prior year, on a
constant currency basis
* "since june, booking volumes for first half of next year
are lower than prior year, as there is less inventory remaining
for sale"
* Q4 constant currency net cruise costs excluding fuel per
ALBD (Available Lower Berth Day)are expected to be higher by
about 1 percent compared to prior year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.35, revenue view $16.32
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At this time, cumulative advance bookings for first half
of next year are ahead of prior year at considerably higher
prices
* Since June, booking volumes for first half of next year
are lower than prior year
* Continues to expect FY net cruise costs excluding fuel per
albd to be up about 1.5 percent compared to prior year, on a
constant currency basis
* "we are well on track to deliver nearly 25 percent
earnings growth in 2016"
* Says Q4 constant currency net revenue yields are expected
to be up approximately 3 percent compared to prior year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.91
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: