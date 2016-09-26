版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 27日 星期二 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen and UCB say FDA accepts biologics license application for romosozumab

Sept 26 Amgen Inc

* Amgen and UCB announce FDA acceptance of biologics license application for romosozumab

* Amgen says FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date of July 19, 2017, for romosozumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐