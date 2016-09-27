BRIEF-Mmenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923

Sept 27 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. :
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and
commercialization rights to M923, a proposed biosimilar of
HUMIRA (adalimumab), through termination of collaboration
agreement with Baxalta, now part of Shire
* Agreement to terminate 12 months following notice; Shire
will continue to be obligated to fund M923 program till
termination
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and
commercialization rights to M923, a proposed biosimilar of
HUMIRA (adalimumab), through termination of collaboration
agreement with Baxalta, now part of Shire
* Co expects top-line results of current phase 3 trial of
M923 in late 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: