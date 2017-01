Sept 27 Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical properties trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock

* Has priced its underwritten public offering of 50 million shares of its common stock, upsized from 33.5 million shares

* Priced 50 million shares at $14.50 per share

* Intends to use net proceeds to partially fund acquisition of portfolio of assets from steward health care system among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: