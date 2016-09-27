版本:
BRIEF-Acceleron:Habib Dable named president and ceo

Sept 27 Acceleron Pharma Inc :

* Acceleron announces retirement of John Knopf as president and ceo; Habib Dable named as successor

* Habib Dable appointed as president and ceo

* Acceleron Pharma Inc says Habib Dable will assume ceo role effective December 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

