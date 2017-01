BRIEF-Nike Q1 earnings per share $0.73

Sept 27 Nike Inc

* Nike, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $9.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.87 billion

* quarter-End inventories for nike were $4.9 billion, up 11 percent from august 31, 2015

* Nike inc q1 north america total revenue $4,031 million versus $3,799 million last year

* Qtrly selling and administrative expense increased 12 percent to $2.9 billion

* Nike inc q1 western europe total revenue $1,763 million versus $1,641 million last year

* As of aug 31, worldwide futures orders for nike brand athletic footwear and apparel from sept 2016 through jan 2017 totaled $12.3 billion, up 5 percent

* Qtrly gross margin declined 200 basis points to 45.5 percent

* Qtrly greater china total revenue $1,020 million versus $886 million

* At q1-end, reported futures orders growth for greater china was 15%