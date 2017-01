Sept 27 Corrections Corp Of America

* Cca announces corporate restructuring and cost reduction plan

* Says cca expects to report a charge in q3 of 2016 of approximately $4.0 million associated with the restructuring

* Staffing reductions and implementation of cost reduction plan to result in expense savings of about $9.0 million in 2017

* Expects that 50 to 55 full time positions will be eliminated as a result of restructuring