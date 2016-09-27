BRIEF-Galectin says announces top-line data from exploratory phase 2A pilot trial (NASH-FX)

Sept 27 Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin therapeutics announces top-line data from exploratory phase 2a pilot trial (nash-fx) with gr-md-02 in nash patients with advanced fibrosis

* Says reporting of top-line results in december 2017

* Exploratory, randomized study of nash-fx did not meet primary biomarker endpoint as measured by livermultiscan