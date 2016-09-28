版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 08:41 BJT

BRIEF-Myokardia announces pricing of proposed public offering of common stock

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Myokardia announces pricing of proposed public offering of common stock

* Myokardia Inc - Says public offering of 3.80 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

