BRIEF-First Northwest Bancorp announces adoption of a stock repurchase plan

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* First Northwest Bancorp announces adoption of a stock repurchase plan

* First Northwest Bancorp - Announced stock repurchase of up to 10% of company's common stock, or approximately 1.3 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

