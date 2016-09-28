版本:
BRIEF-Dundee Energy Limited announces resignation of director

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Dundee Energy Limited announces resignation of director

* Dundee Energy Ltd - Ameron Berry has resigned as a director of company effective September 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

