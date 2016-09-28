版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 08:31 BJT

BRIEF-First Internet Bancorp prices $25 mln of subordinated notes

Sept 27 First Internet Bancorp

* First Internet Bancorp announces pricing of $25 million of subordinated notes

* First Internet Bancorp announces pricing of $25 million of subordinated notes

* Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.00% per year to, but excluding september 30, 2021

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐