公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 08:33 BJT

BRIEF-Focus Graphite announces share sale and non-brokered private placement in the amount of $3 million

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Focus Graphite - Brokered private placement in the amount of $3 million

* Focus Graphite - Says company has arranged a sale of up to 8 million common shares at a price of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

