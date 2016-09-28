BRIEF-Terraform Power and Appaloosa enter settlement agreement regarding pending litigation

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 27 (Reuters) -
* Terraform Power and Appaloosa enter settlement agreement regarding pending litigation
* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms of agreement, company has agreed to improve its it infrastructure and make certain changes related to corporate governance
* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms, company seek to identify and appoint an additional independent director to Terraform Power board
* Terraform Power Inc - Reached agreement with Appaloosa to resolve its stockholder derivative suit, claims relating to Vivint Solar transaction
* Terraform Power Inc - Terraform Power and Appaloosa enter settlement agreement regarding pending litigation
* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms, Terraform Power will segregate its information technology systems for key functions from Sunedison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.