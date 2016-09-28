版本:
BRIEF-Array Biopharma prices public offering at $6.25 per share

Sept 27 Array Biopharma Inc

* Array Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 18.4 million common shares priced at $6.25 per share

