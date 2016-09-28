BRIEF-Great Plains Energy prices offering of 52.6 mln shares at $26.45/share

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Great Plains Energy :
* Great plains energy prices concurrent offerings of common stock and depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Net proceeds from common stock offering and depositary shares offering will be approximately $1.35 billion and $727 million, respectively
* Pricing of its previously announced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 52,600,000 shares of common stock at a price of $26.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.