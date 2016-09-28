BRIEF-Clinigen Group reports FY reported revenue 339.9 mln stg

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Clinigen Group Plc :
* Clinigen group plc: transformational year delivers 25% growth in adjusted EPS
* FY 2016 reported revenue £339.9m versus £184.4m
* Full year dividend increased 18% to 4.0p
* Shaun Chilton to become CEO on 11 November 2016, when Peter George steps down
* FY adjusted eps 35.0p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.