BRIEF-Clinigen Group reports FY reported revenue 339.9 mln stg

Sept 28 Clinigen Group Plc :

* Clinigen group plc: transformational year delivers 25% growth in adjusted EPS

* FY 2016 reported revenue £339.9m versus £184.4m

* Full year dividend increased 18% to 4.0p

* Shaun Chilton to become CEO on 11 November 2016, when Peter George steps down

* FY adjusted eps 35.0p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

