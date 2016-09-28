版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer to showcase progress of broad-based oncology portfolio at ESMO 2016 Congress

Sept 28 Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer to showcase progress of broad-based oncology portfolio at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016 Congress

* Pfizer to showcase progress of broad-based oncology portfolio at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016 Congress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

