公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Incyte corp - Epacadostat in combination with Pembrolizumab was well-tolerated

Sept 28 Incyte Corp :

* Updated Phase 1 data reinforce the clinical profile of Epacadostat in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

* Epacadostat in combination with Pembrolizumab was well-tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

