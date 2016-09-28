版本:
中国
2016年 9月 28日

BRIEF-Athersys, FDA agree on design for ischemic stroke late-stage study

Sept 28 Athersys Inc

* Athersys receives FDA agreement under special protocol assessment for phase 3 study of multistem treatment for ischemic stroke Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

