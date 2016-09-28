版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 18:43 BJT

BRIEF-InterOil provides update on exxonMobil transaction

Sept 28 Interoil Corp

* Completion of transaction prior to end of sept would require issuance of final order no later than close of business on thursday, September 29

* ExxonMobil and interOil intend to close transaction promptly after final order is obtained

* Hearing in supreme court of Yukon was held on Sept 27 and court is considering merger matter, including an objection filed by Phil Mulacek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐