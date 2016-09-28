版本:
BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners names James Ferrell CEO

Sept 28 Ferrellgas Partners Lp

* Ferrellgas partners, l.p. Announces ceo transition

* Says james e. Ferrell appointed ceo and interim president

* Says ceo and president stephen l. Wambold resigned

* Ferrell succeeds stephen l. Wambold, who has stepped down from his roles as president and ceo and as a member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

