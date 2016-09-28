版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Crescent Communities names David O'Donoghue executive VP, resort and second home

Sept 28 Crescent Communities Llc

* Crescent communities appoints david o'donoghue executive vice president, resort and second home Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

