BRIEF-China Ceramics Q2 earnings per share $1.18

Sept 28 China Ceramics Co Ltd

* China ceramics announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 20.6 percent to rmb 206.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.18

* China ceramics co ltd says for remainder of 2016, anticipate slowdown as compared to last year

* As of june 30, 2016, backlog was about rmb 143.0 million (us$ 21.5 million), which represents about next two months of revenue as of end of q2

* Qtrly revenue us$31.1 million

* Q2 2016 net profit was $3.5 million, up 22.4% from q2 of 2015