BRIEF-China Ceramics Q2 earnings per share $1.18

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 China Ceramics Co Ltd
* China ceramics announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 20.6 percent to rmb 206.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.18
* China ceramics co ltd says for remainder of 2016, anticipate slowdown as compared to last year
* As of june 30, 2016, backlog was about rmb 143.0 million (us$ 21.5 million), which represents about next two months of revenue as of end of q2
* Qtrly revenue us$31.1 million
* Q2 2016 net profit was $3.5 million, up 22.4% from q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.