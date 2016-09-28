版本:
BRIEF-Ambulatory surgery center acquired by unit of Medical Facilities Corp

Sept 28 Medical Facilities Corp

* Ambulatory surgery center acquired by unit of Medical Facilities Corporation

* Facility is being acquired for a purchase price of approximately us$19.95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

