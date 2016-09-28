版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Blackberry announces appointment of Steven Capelli as CFO

Sept 28 Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry announces appointment of Steven Capelli as Chief Financial Officer

* Capelli will succeed James Yersh

* Most recently, Capelli was President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sybase

* Effective October 1, Capelli will lead company's corporate accounting, FP&A, treasury, tax, procurement and investor relations teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

