2016年 9月 28日

BRIEF-Blackberry announces first major device software licensing agreement with joint venture PT BB Merah Putih

Sept 28 Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry announces first major device software licensing agreement with joint venture PT BB Merah Putih

* BB Merah Putih will source, distribute and promote Blackberry-branded devices that use Blackberry's Android software

* Agreement to license Blackberry software and services for production of handsets for Indonesian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

