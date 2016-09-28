版本:
BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners quarterly loss per unit $6.68

Sept 28 Ferrellgas Partners Lp

* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. reports fiscal 2016 earnings

* Quarterly loss per unit $6.68

* Q4 revenue view $462.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly total revenues $409.5 million versus $382.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

