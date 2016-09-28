版本:
BRIEF-Universal security instruments announces the filing of its form 10

Sept 28 Universal Security Instruments announces the Filing Of is Form 10 :

* Reports fourth-quarter and year-end results

* Q4 loss per share $0.34

* Q4 sales $3.413 million

* Qtrly net sales $3.4 million versus $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

