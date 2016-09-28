版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Guazi completes another round of financing

Sept 28 58.Com Inc :

* Guazi completes another round of financing

* Following closing, 58.com holds a 34 pct stake in Guazi on a fully diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐